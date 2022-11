Not Available

In this landmark video Karen shows you how to clean and cook* fish, squirrel, marmot, maggot and some select wild edible plants. She teaches you how to make wilderness bread, the amazing stone oven, the hobo stove and hobo oven. You’ll see the dough rising tent and how to get yeast from your environment. This is the perfect complement to the Woodsmaster Volume 5 where we catch the food that Karen is cooking in this video!