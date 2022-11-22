Hoods Woods Cave Cooking 2 Going Dutch

Not Available

In this second volume of the Cave Cooking series, Karen Hood teaches you important cooking methods for home and camp. You’ll learn about the “Dutch” oven, the types, the uses, how to how to "season" it for use and how to care for it . You’ll also learn some great recipes! You’ll drool over the Pot Roast steaming with browned potatoes and thick gravy, you’ll groan when you see how easy it is to cook a great breakfast with a Dutch, your arteries will thicken when you see her make DONUTS and then you’ll moan when she serves up her famous rat stew… uhhh errr? Well, why not?