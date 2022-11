Not Available

This uncensored look at life in the projects travels to tough neighborhoods in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, Miami and Mississippi to illustrate the meaning behind the "Stop Snitchin' Movement," a street code that's short for "Keep your mouth shut." Footage covers Atlanta top-gunner Young Jeezy and an explosive moment at a TI show, as well as the truth behind the feud between hip-hop stars TI and Lil' Flip.