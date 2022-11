Not Available

Featuring big name hip-hop artists such as 50 Cent and Ludacris, this video magazine ventures into some of the toughest neighborhoods in the United States -- from New York City to New Orleans -- to report true stories from the 'hoods. Segments include coverage of the continuing feud between Bang 'Em Smurf and 50 Cent; Boston OGs vs. Benzino; and street boxing from the Redhook projects in the Big Apple.