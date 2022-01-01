1991

Hook

  Adventure
  Fantasy
  Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 10th, 1991

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

The boy who wasn't supposed to grow up—Peter Pan—did just that, becoming a soulless corporate lawyer whose workaholism could cost him his wife and kids. But a trip to see Granny Wendy in London, where the vengeful Capt. Hook kidnaps Peter's kids and forces Peter to return to Neverland, could lead to a chance at redemption, in this family-oriented fantasy from director Steven Spielberg.

Cast

Robin WilliamsPeter Banning
Dustin HoffmanCaptain James S. Hook
Julia RobertsTinkerbell
Bob HoskinsSmee
Caroline GoodallMoira Banning
Charlie KorsmoJack 'Jackie' Banning

