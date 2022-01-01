The boy who wasn't supposed to grow up—Peter Pan—did just that, becoming a soulless corporate lawyer whose workaholism could cost him his wife and kids. But a trip to see Granny Wendy in London, where the vengeful Capt. Hook kidnaps Peter's kids and forces Peter to return to Neverland, could lead to a chance at redemption, in this family-oriented fantasy from director Steven Spielberg.
|Robin Williams
|Peter Banning
|Dustin Hoffman
|Captain James S. Hook
|Julia Roberts
|Tinkerbell
|Bob Hoskins
|Smee
|Caroline Goodall
|Moira Banning
|Charlie Korsmo
|Jack 'Jackie' Banning
