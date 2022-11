Not Available

Eight women vie for the Grand Prix Championship in this no-holds-barred mixed martial arts tournament. Matchups include Kaitlin Young vs. Suzy Smith, Jan Finney vs. Meisha Tate, Jen Babcock vs. Nicdali Calanoc and Patti Lee vs. Jordan Sprague. In the end, only one woman will triumph and claim the championship title. Bonuses include pre-fight coverage, behind-the-scenes interviews and a Tara LaRosa vs. Cody Welchlin superfight.