Hooked: The Legend of Demetrius Hook Mitchell

Raised in the drug infested, crime-ridden streets of West Oakland, California, Demetrius "Hook" Mitchell was born to a drug addicted mother and a father he never knew. Growing up on basketball, he became close friends with some of basketball's greatest players, including: Gary Payton, Jason Kidd, Brian Shaw, J.R Rider, Greg Foster and Antonio Davis, and they all exclaim that he was better than they were. The story of how "Hook" wound up incarcerated is told in this poignant tale of a life gone wrong by his NBA friends, his family and Hook himself. "Hook" Mitchell is considered one of the greatest basketball player to never make it to the NBA