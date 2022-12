Not Available

For its groundbreaking series, Hooker Stories, porn powerhouse NakedSword Originals worked with real-life escorts Rafael Alencar and Tommy Defendi to find out about life behind the closed doors and drawn blinds. Now Hooker Stories takes you deep into the sizzling world of gay escorts: married men, party boys, first-timers, porn stalkers, and more. In this world everything is up for grabs, but nothing comes for free. So unblock your number, dial the phone, and make that call.