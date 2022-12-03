Hooker's World

Not Available

The prostitute of Xiaoliu (played by Ronnie Cheung) was shot and killed in an unethical transaction. The person who opened the room with her was the senior inspector-Gao Kun (played by Simon Lui), who was forced to suspend his duties in the police force. Gao Kun's girlfriend Joey (Grace Lam) is also a policeman, and his boss Zhang Sir (Wang Hexi) approved to take over the investigation. For this reason, Joey pretended to be a little Liu's girlfriend and mixed in. Because Xiaoliu's stable business is so good, the peers are jealous. They know that Gao Kun has taken bribes to help them. They want to get the same help and hijack Joey...