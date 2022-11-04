Hooks and Jabs

Not Available

Harry is down and out. A woman friend from a temperance union loans him a buck. He goes to a bar and orders a glass of milk to get a free sandwich. After he loses the greenback, the burly saloon keeper confiscates Harry's sandwich and tells him to sweep the floor to pay his tab. In the back room is a boxing ring where the owner stages fights. By happenstance, Harry ends up in the ring. Outside, the temperance union pickets the saloon. Between the beer and the boxing, can Harry stay on his feet and help his crusading friend?