Documentary which examines the motivation behind the organisation of football violence by groups such as West Ham's "Inter-City Firm", who often travel by first class ticket. It questions the members of the ICF about their motives and attitudes. It gives the views of Leicester University sociologists who have for five years studied the social roots of football spectator violence. It offers evidence to judge the degree to which the politicians, the sociologists, the Popplewell report and public opinion have got it right.