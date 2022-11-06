Hooligans - Kato ta heria ap' ta niata!

Not Available

Giorgos is a young man who just graduated from college. His parents are preparing a party to celebrate this occasion. George spoils the evening by appearing dressed like a woman as a reaction to the rotten modern society. After a fight with his parents he leaves home and teams up with the "Hooligans", a bunch of punks that cause trouble at football games and destroy everything that stands in their way. One night during a fight, George breaks his spine and as doctors say, he will never walk again. His father starts investigating by himself and finds out that the hooligans are lead by a Nazi organization that take advantage of the whole chaotic situation in order to gain power! When the hooligans learn about the manipulation, they go after the fascists.