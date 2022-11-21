Not Available

When Kris tells Sam Weatherfield, the inventor, about breaking his parent’s window and running away, Sam has Kris play a strange, colorful game called HOOMANIA. As Kris places his piece on the board, he is zapped INSIDE the game, full of life-sized animated characters like the daffy Dodo Bird or the goodie-gobbling sluggards. These crazy creatures, and others, either help or hinder Kris in his race to Mount Wisdom. Through his fantastic adventure, Kris learns the true meaning of “wisdom”.