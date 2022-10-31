Not Available

Hooperz tells the story of a group of young girls who plays for their netball team. The variation of characters and backgrounds of the team players plays a huge role in the film. The playing court will be the place where they escape from their normal daily routine and be free of any problems. All of them in the end formed a net ball team called Hooperz. Eventhough with the many challenges that the characters face in life, it does not dampen their spirit in going to the finals for the Annual Netball Tournament.