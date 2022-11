Not Available

Michael (Michael Birkeland, The Singles Ward) and Ethan (Kirby Heyborne, The RM) are not only brothers, they're also best friends. Every Saturday Michael and Ethan play a game of basketball. Shooting hoops has always been their way of bonding. Through numerous games, both Michael and Ethan discover what it means to be a friend, the importance of the Gospel, and the blessing of serving a mission.