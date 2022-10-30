Hoops & Yoyo Ruin Christmas

Not Available

Hoops and Yoyo wait up to see Santa, and inadvertently end up in his sleigh, traveling with him through the time-space continuum that allows Santa to visit everyone in the world in one night. When they fall off the sleigh part-way through the continuum, they find themselves back in time with a young Kris Kringle, who has not yet become the magical toy-giver we know of today. Their arrival back in time disrupts the natural order of events that will make Kris Kringle, Santa, forcing the duo into a desperate race to set things right so that the world will have its Santa Claus.