Not Available

Hoops & Yoyo Ruin Christmas

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Hoops and Yoyo wait up to see Santa, and inadvertently end up in his sleigh, traveling with him through the time-space continuum that allows Santa to visit everyone in the world in one night. When they fall off the sleigh part-way through the continuum, they find themselves back in time with a young Kris Kringle, who has not yet become the magical toy-giver we know of today. Their arrival back in time disrupts the natural order of events that will make Kris Kringle, Santa, forcing the duo into a desperate race to set things right so that the world will have its Santa Claus.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images