Godard said all you need to make a movie was a girl and a gun. For these lesbian filmmakers, all you need is an idea and some friends but a girl and a gun will always come in handy. **Hooters: the making of Older, Wiser, Lesbian cinema **explores lesbian culture, with humor, insight, and artistry, through the collaborative film making process used in Cheryl Dunye's new seminal film, The Owls.