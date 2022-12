Not Available

Southern rockers Hootie & the Blowfish swept through the 1990s with a slew of radio-friendly hits, including "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," "Time" and "Only Wanna Be with You." Combining intimate documentary footage and band interviews with final-cut videos from the albums "Cracked Rear View" and "Fairweather Johnson," this 14-song collection offers fans an overview of the group's greatest musical moments.