Rock legends Hootie & the Blowfish bring the heat in this blistering live show, featuring a mix of popular hits and new songs, filmed in 2005 at Charleston's Family Circle Magazine Stadium in Hootie's home state of South Carolina. Known for their killer live shows, the band cranks out exciting versions of "Hold My Hand," "One Love," "Get Out of My Mind," "State Your Peace," "Only Want to Be with You" and many more.