Claude Hopper, a kangaroo, and "best darn hopper in the world," is full of himself (and dumb), so a couple of Scottish rabbits take him on. They set up a boxing ring; Claude gets tangled in the ropes. Next, he tries a distance leap, but the rabbits ride on his tail, then leap over as he lands. He tries again, without all the ballast in his pouch, but they've stuck his tail down with chewing gum. Claude falls into the river; the rabbits wash up in his water-filled pouch.