The hero love comedy manga "Hop Step Jump!" By Kazuto Okada of "Sundome" is made into a live-action movie with the first starring of the popular gravure idol Jun Amaki. The hero who gained the jumping power of a frog by being bitten by a mysterious frog is struggling to protect the high school girl he admires. Tsuruoka Ichigo, a janitor at Aozora Jogakkan, was secretly in love with Asahimura Kaoru, a female student of the disciplinary committee, but Tsuruoka, who is stubborn, cannot get along with Kaoru. However, one day, when he was bitten by a pink frog in the backyard of the school, he acquired the ability of a frog to fly and bounce. Eventually, he rescued Kaoru from the small fire that occurred in the school, but Sakata, a physical education teacher, robbed him of his credit.