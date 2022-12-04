Hop Step Jump! 2

Not Available

Jun Amaki, a popular gravure idol, starred in the movie for the first time, and made a live-action movie of the cartoon of the same name by Kazuto Okada, a cartoonist known for his sexy love comedies such as "Sundome" and "Not in the textbook!" The second work of "Pu!" A unique hero and romantic comedy depicting a high school girl with a strong sense of justice and a dull janitor man who has acquired the ability of a frog for some reason, confronting a school crisis. Asahimura Kaoru, a disciplinary committee member of Aozora Jogakkan, has a strong sense of justice, and at one point she sets out to resolve the voyeurism incident that occurred in the school. Yui Yunohama, a Japanese language teacher, was the first to suspect that he was the criminal, and Tsuruoka, a janitor, was involved in the search for the criminal. It emerges, but...