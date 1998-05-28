1998

Hope Floats

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 1998

Studio

Fortis Films

Birdee Pruitt has been humiliated on live television by her best friend, Connie, who's been sleeping with Birdee's husband, Bill. Birdee tries starting over with her daughter, Bernice, by returning to her small Texas hometown, but she's faced with petty old acquaintances who are thrilled to see Birdee unhappy -- except for her friend Justin. As he helps Birdee get back on her feet, love begins to blossom.

Cast

Sandra BullockBirdee Pruitt
Harry Connick Jr.Justin Matisse
Gena RowlandsRamona Calvert
Mae WhitmanBernice Pruitt
Michael ParéBill Pruitt
Kathy NajimyToni Post

View Full Cast >

Images