Hope For Christmas

This fun story is a reboot of the 2004 released made for TV movie "Pastor Greg's 1st Christmas". Updated making Greg a military veteran turned pastor. Still trying to win over a skeptical congregation, recovered war veteran turned Pastor, gears up for his first Christmas sermon. As God would have it, his plans take an unexpected turn. Pastor Greg cashes in on a shopping spree the day of his much- anticipated sermon. In a frenzy to get back in time, he unwittingly gets stuck in an elevator along with cohorts Lori, John, Frank and a pregnant woman. The surprise ending will have the congregation and viewing audiences on the edge of their seats. Creator Greg Robbins added a few new meaningful moments, a bit of chaos, topped with great giggles to this already fun story. A new cast with the same silliness.