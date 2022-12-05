Hope For Love

Not Available

Qin Ran had a conflict with his parents, and went to Bajiaogou Elementary School to teach internship. Because the first teaching caused a lot of embarrassment, Qin Ran slowly learned how to get along with the children under the patient guidance of Li Yunxiang, the principal. In the class, a student named Zhang Xiaoqiang went to the city to find his parents because of trouble. Qin Ran understood the love of his parents while looking for Zhang Xiaoqiang. At the same time, he also understood that what Zhang Xiaoqiang and the children in the mountains need most are also right. It is the love of parents.