Hopelessly in Love: Biggie and Faith Evans

Not Available

This is about the intense and tragic marriage between Faith Evans and the Notorious B.I.G. But at its core, it’s a story about infidelity –the roots of it and the consequences of it –for the couple and the culture at large. Twenty years after the iconic rapper’s murder, Faith Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship…from their whirlwind engagement, to Biggie’s ongoing affairs with Lil’ Kim and Charli Baltimore, to the East coast/West coast rivalry that led to Tupac and Big’s deaths.