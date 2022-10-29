Not Available

Hoppsan!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Terrafilm

A comedy mystery involving the composer and cartoonist Hubert Yrhage, the journalist Gary Lundberg, anticartoon campaigner Lena Lett, the mysterious Jens Myskovich and music publisher Darling Karlsson. Yrhage receives his manuscripts from an 11 year-old whose inspiration comes from the mysterious events at a boarding house where several of the characters stay. Plot by Mattias Thuresson

Cast

Sven LindbergGary Lundberg
Harriet AnderssonLena Lett
Douglas HågeDarling Karlsson
Carl-Gustaf LindstedtTyko Kölstav
Ingrid ThulinMalou Hjorthagen
Lissi AlandhLillan Persson-Qvist

