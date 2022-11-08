Not Available

Richard an attractive, virile young man living in a lush apartment, has a rendezvous with Janet. Janet is in the midst of a divorce proceeding involving a large settlement. At a climatic moment on Richard's bed, a photographer steps out of the closest and snaps a picture. It seems that Richard is a super stud for hire in divorce suits, he earns 10% of whatever money he saves the husband by enabling him to prove that his wife is committing adultery. His fee from Janet's husband is $10,000. He boasts that out of eight cases he's scored on seven. Women in the process of divorce are especially vulnerable and Richard, expert lover that he is, is able to take advantage of their insecurity. His next conquest is June. However, June's attorney, Manna was also Janet's attorney and he recognizes Richard in both sets of photographs. He visits Richard and threatens him with jail unless he agrees to a partnership.