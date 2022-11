Not Available

Renowned composer and pianist Horace Silver and his quintet give a stellar performance in this concert filmed live at the 1976 Umbria Jazz Festival. Displaying his expressive improvisational style, Silver is backed by saxophonist Bob Berg, trumpeter Tom Harrell, bassist Steve Beskrone and Eddie Gladden on percussion. Songs are "Adjustment," "Barbara," "In Pursuit of the 27th Man" and "Song for My Father."