2003

Horatio's Drive: America's First Road Trip

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 2003

Studio

Florentine Films

In 1903 there were only 150 miles of paved roads in the entire nation and most people had never seen a “horseless buggy”—but that did not stop Horatio Nelson Jackson, a thirty-one-year-old Vermont doctor, who impulsively bet fifty dollars that he could drive his 20-horsepower automobile from San Francisco to New York City. Here—in Jackson’s own words and photographs—is a glorious account of that months-long, problem-beset, thrilling-to-the-rattled-bones trip with his mechanic, Sewall Crocker, and a bulldog named Bud. Jackson was possessed of a deep thirst for adventure, and his remarkable story chronicles the very beginning of the restless road trips that soon became a way of life in America. Horatio’s Drive is the first chapter in our nation’s great romance with the road.

Cast

Keith DavidNarrator
Adam ArkinOther voices
Philip BoscoOther voices
John CullumOther voices
Amy MadiganOther voices
Eli WallachOther voices

