Set in Sydney, a vibrant, colorful backdrop for a thriving, yet largely unexplored GLBTIQ community. Our entry in to the world is innocent 19 year-old country boy Jake who comes to the city to meet 28 year old AJ after months of chatting online. Things turn pear-shaped when AJ is exposed as a serial cheater and absolute sex addict. Despite the debacle, Jake decides to stay in the city with the support of caustic drag queen, new best friend and flatmate, Wilma Bumhurt. Jake and AJ decide to 'try again' but AJ soon cheats with Jake's closeted school friend Micky, who is visiting the city with his girlfriend Millie. Meanwhile, Wilma's Christian mother Yvonne is appalled to learn her estranged son, Dennis, is now a drag queen. When Wilma's father dies unexpectedly, Wilma is banned from the funeral but later says goodbye in her own and very memorable and touching way.