Horizon: The Contraceptive Pill: How Safe Is It?

The pill. It is 99% effective, easy to use, and its invention has been revolutionary. The question is though, how safe is this contraceptive? Dr. Zoe Williams attempts to find an answer. For the public, the contraceptive pill is connected with many side effects. Breast cancer, risk of thrombosis, and depression are some of these adverse effects discussed in the media. The pill is a common contraceptive, however, according to a survey up to 68% of women don’t know how it works. What are the real health risks while using the pill? Is it even necessary to stop taking it for the seven-day period each month? Are there pills for men? In the BBC Horizon documentary, scientists, females, and males look for the answers to these questions.