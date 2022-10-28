Not Available

Hornblower: The Even Chance

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Meridian Broadcasting Ltd

The Hornblower series is based on C.S. Forester's classic maritime adventures - the story of one young man's struggle to become a leader of men. Set against the back drop of the 18th century Anglo-French wars, the bloodiest time in British naval history. Spithead, Portsmouth, 1794. Under thundery skies and in lashing rain, a 17 year old midshipman takes the first tentative steps of his naval career, but a deadly feud with a despicable mate is causing complications.

Cast

Robert LindsayCaptain Sir Edward Pellew
Dorian HealyMidshipman Jack Simpson
Michael ByrneCaptain Keene
Robert BathurstLieutenant Eccleston
Duncan BellMidshipman Clayton
Paul CopleyMatthews

