Horobi no Shiro Saisei no Kuro: NieR Music Concert & Talk Live Blu-ray

Held on April 16th, 2016 in Tokyo, the "NieR Music Concert & Talk Live" has been a special event where great live music fused with the unique atmosphere of the NieR series. Composed by Keiichi Okabe (under the studio name of MoNACA), NieR's soundtrack is something completely different from the previous Square-Enix's releases. And thanks to this Blu-Ray you can bring the dreamy performances of MoNACA along with the angelic voice of Emi Evans to your home. The unique spirit of this concert is captured brilliantly on the recording, and it will stand as an incredible experience to all lovers of great music.