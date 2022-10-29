Horror: A Biblical Genre

Not Available

Horror is not an inherently evil genre of storytelling. It can be used for gratuitous evil purposes, or for godly moral purposes. The Bible tells many stories using the horror genre in order to inspire holy fear of evil and admonish or chastise those in sin. Brian Godawa presents how horror movies can be biblically redeeming in three ways. First, horror can reinforce the doctrine of humanity's sinful nature and its consequences. Monsters become metaphors for wickedness suppressed in unrighteousness and its outcome (Rom. 1:18). Second, horror can illustrate the consequences of modernism's humanistic and scientific hubris.