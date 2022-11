Not Available

Tom Savini has served as a makeup artist for some of Hollywood's most terrifying -- and disgusting -- creature features. In this instructional program, he takes fans behind the scenes to reveal the secrets of his craft. Clips from Savini's masterpieces, including the Friday the 13th movies, Dawn of the Dead and Creepshow, accompany a discussion of his career and some helpful tips for viewers pursuing their own Hollywood dreams (or nightmares).