Horror Europa with Mark Gatiss

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC Bristol Productions

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss embarks on a chilling voyage through European horror cinema. From the silent nightmares of German Expressionism in the wake of World War I to lesbian vampires in 1970s Belgium, from the black-gloved killers of Italy's bloody Giallo thrillers to the ghosts of the Spanish Civil War, Mark reveals how Europe's turbulent 20th century forged its ground-breaking horror tradition. On a journey that spans the continent from Ostend to Slovakia, Mark explores classic filming locations and talks to the genre's leading talents, including directors Dario Argento and Guillermo del Toro.

Cast

Dario ArgentoHimself
Edith ScobHerself
Fabrizio BavaHimself
Guillermo del ToroHimself
Harry KümelHimself
Jorge GrauHimself

