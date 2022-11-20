Horror Filmed

Not Available

In 2012, two students, Gary and Matt, set out on their graduate thesis to prove one thing: paranormal existence is simply a figment of ones imagination. To conduct their experiment, they sent six volunteers as subjects into a notoriously haunted house in the West Bottoms area of Kansas City and recorded their every move. They hypothesized that if subjects knew the house’s history of unexplained deaths and the frequent paranormal sightings, the subjects would begin to experience “ghostly encounters.” After what started out to be a flawless experiment, things quickly started to get out of control.