Horror Heaven

Jörg Buttgereit himself plays a TV horror show presenter, introducing the audience to a variety of "Horror classics”. These are of course all short Super 8 films and he shows here his versatility as a filmmaker. The short pieces are all made in 1984 and range from a spoof on the Mummy to a Frankenstein parody, to an amazingly well-crafted stop-motion animated Godzilla-like monster pic called GAZORRA (starring Daktari Lorenz from NEKROMANTIK) to a down and dirty girl-fights-off-violent-rapist segment named CANNIBAL GIRL. Hilarious horror comedy!