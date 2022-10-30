Horror Story

Not Available

A group of 7 youngsters-4 guys and 3 girls decide to spend a night at a reportedly haunted hotel to celebrate the farewell of one of them leaving for the USA. Despite people's warnings and other "signs" trying to ward them off from there, they enter the hotel, and then the truth dawns on them. Seven friends - Sam alias Samrat, Magesh, Achint, Neel, Neena, Sonia and Magi reunite after several years apart to celebrate the farewell of one of their friends, who is going abroad in order to pursue his career and fulfill his goals. The group soon learns about an abandoned hotel with strange stories around it. Much against warnings, they decide to spend a night at the hotel, and soon realize the mistake of their lives