What’s the matter with Kathy (Jordan Trovillion, Highland Park)? She’s your typical 17 year-old girl in search of something more in her life. It seems the only place she is going to find it is at Horse Camp. Her father Luke (Dean Cain, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman) recognizes that she’s got it in her blood, a sensibility in her being - she understands horses just as much as they understand her. But at Horse Camp there is much more to learn, not only about horses, but about people and the many challenges of friendship.