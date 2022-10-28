Horse Crazy 2: The Legend of Grizzly Mountain

Not Available

From the makers of "Racing Ace" comes another exciting adventure for the entire family. Grizzly Mountain Ranch is under siege! The bank is trying to take over the land and the Stanger family is bound and determined they are going to hang on to the property that has been in the family for years. In the meantime, notorious horse thieves Luke and Carl Dawson have their sights set on stealing a valuable newborn colt...but for these two bandits a simple crime quickly turns into a comedy of errors when they come up against eight year-old twins BJ and Belle, their teenage babysitter Sam, and a giant grizzly bear named Thor.