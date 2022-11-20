Horse Play

Not Available

Ranchowner Slim Perkins is in love with his neighbor's niece, Angelica Wayne, but her aunt and uncle throw him off their property because he is a poor bumbler. One day a stranger buys Slim's ranch for one million dollars because the land contains valuable minerals. Slim and his partner, Andy Jones, are overwhelmed by their new found wealth, but it does not help to soothe Slim's hurt feelings when he finds out that Angelica has gone to England to stay with her other aunt. He decides to bring her his horse, "Cynthia Ann," as a gift, and with Andy and the horse, he sets sail.