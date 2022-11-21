Not Available

Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan is the setting for "The Legends of Tono," a unique collection of regional folktales, gathered in the early 20th century by Yanagita Kunio. The tales manifest and explain invisible forces and malevolent events which shape the psycho-cultural dimensions of Japanese indigenous beliefs and folk faith. Inspired by "The Legends of Tono," HORSE/KAPPA/HOUSE records the surrounding landscape in a number of small villages throughout Iwate Prefecture in order to create a cinematic space which echoes, by implication and association, the external and unseen world in the environment.