Horseland: The Fast and the Fearless

Back in the Saddle Again A bad fall from her horse scares Molly so much that she refuses to get back on Calypso again! But when Sarah's horse becomes terribly ill, it's up to Molly to save the day. Can the free-spirited Molly face her fears and climb back in the saddle again? Pepper's Pain After Pepper gets hurt during a jump, Zoey becomes frightened of losing her horse forever. Zoey even begins talking about getting a new horse altogether! All of the friends must work as a team to help Zoey conquer her fears and reunite with Pepper!