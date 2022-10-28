Not Available

Horseplay

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sil-Metropole Organisation

Desperate for a real news story, entertainment journalist Mui (Kelly Chen) goes to London to cover an antique auction in order to trace the path of Nine-Tailed Fox (Tony Leung Ka Fai), a famous art thief who has eluded capture for decades. Playful, but clever, the Fox decides to use Mui as his partner for his latest heist, a set of pottery horse from the Tang Dynasty. What the Fox doesn't know is that Mui is secretly working with Cheung Ho (Ekin Cheng), a Hong Kong cop that has been obsessed with catching the Fox since letting him escape years ago. The result is a twist-filled pursuit that takes the trio from London to Prague.

Cast

Tony Leung Ka-FaiNine-tailed Fox
Kelly ChenHa Mui
Ekin ChengCheung Ho
Richard BanksLondoner
Wong Cho-lam

Images