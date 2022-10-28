Not Available

Desperate for a real news story, entertainment journalist Mui (Kelly Chen) goes to London to cover an antique auction in order to trace the path of Nine-Tailed Fox (Tony Leung Ka Fai), a famous art thief who has eluded capture for decades. Playful, but clever, the Fox decides to use Mui as his partner for his latest heist, a set of pottery horse from the Tang Dynasty. What the Fox doesn't know is that Mui is secretly working with Cheung Ho (Ekin Cheng), a Hong Kong cop that has been obsessed with catching the Fox since letting him escape years ago. The result is a twist-filled pursuit that takes the trio from London to Prague.