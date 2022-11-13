Hoshino Gen Dome Tour "POP VIRUS" at Tokyo Dome

Not Available

All venue tickets sold out on the same day, for 5 major dome concerts of Hoshino Genso's “POP VIRUS” seen by 330,000 people! This Netflix special shows the performance of Tokyo Dome, focusing on songs from the latest album “POP VIRUS”, NHK Asadora theme song “Idea”, blockbuster song “SUN”, as well as Hoshino's unique music portfolio, including “Koi”, “Family Song”, “Doraemon”, with choreography by MIKIKO (Elevenplay) and more, on a setlist of 23 songs, including encore. The content is plentiful enough to pack the charm of the dome performance.