Hossam, kishash

Not Available

The portrait of a pigeon breeder named Hossam, and a look at the culture of the Kashasheen in the city of Amman, Jordan. The recreational breeding of pigeons is widely practiced in several countries of the Levant. The Kashasheen will train their birds to fly and to follow their directions given by whistles, calls, and movements. After having soared high and far in the sky, they will always come back to rest with their master. It is a sport of patience and contemplation, based on building a bond of trust between the Kishash and his horde of birds.