Hossein, the Cop

Hussein Azhdan lives by his family in peace, until he meets Shabnam, and a romance is emerged between the two. A wicked man, Jalal, is against their love. Jalal creates many obstacles on their way; for instance, he wrongly accuses Hussein Azhdan of bribery. Hussein Azhdan, who has been abandoned his family to be with his love, does his best to remove the obstacles on his way. Nevertheless, Shabnam selflessly forgets about herself and asks Hussein Azhdan to go back and live by his own family.