Jimmy Pizaras’ ultimate goal in life is to kill the drug lord Johnny Morales to avenge the death of his daughter Annie and cousin Congressman Santos. Jimmy devised several plans to execute his goal. But when his last plan failed, he then took his enemy’s daughter Mabel as a hostage. However, Jimmy learned that Mabel is just Johnny’s adoptive daughter, who was just used to project a better public image. Jimmy, still eager to pursue his vengeful goal, hid the child in a far-flung village. There, he met Gina.